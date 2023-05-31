  1. What 1976 Robert De Niro movie had the tagline “On every street in every city in this country, there is a nobody who dreams of being a somebody”?
  2. Hinduism is the official state religion of India – true or false?
  3. What word followed Thunder, Tobacco, Copperhead and Orchard in the titles of hit songs?
  4. Which is New Zealand’s largest bank?
  5. What waxy substance is secreted by sheep and used widely in personal care products?
  6. The crime known in the US as larceny is referred to in New Zealand as what?
  7. What country has borders with Chile, Peru, Brazil, Paraguay and Argentina?
  8. Who was the passenger in a white Ford Bronco that led Los Angeles police on a slow-motion, two-hour freeway chase in 1994?
  9. Meyer, Lisbon and Yen Ben are varieties of what fruit?
  10. What is the full name of the New Zealand government department with the initials MPI?




ANSWERS: 1. Taxi Driver; 2. False (India is officially a secular state); 3. Road; 4. The ANZ; 5. Lanolin; 6. Theft; 7. Bolivia; 8. OJ Simpson; 9. Lemon; 10. Ministry for Primary Industries.