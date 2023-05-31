- What 1976 Robert De Niro movie had the tagline “On every street in every city in this country, there is a nobody who dreams of being a somebody”?
- Hinduism is the official state religion of India – true or false?
- What word followed Thunder, Tobacco, Copperhead and Orchard in the titles of hit songs?
- Which is New Zealand’s largest bank?
- What waxy substance is secreted by sheep and used widely in personal care products?
- The crime known in the US as larceny is referred to in New Zealand as what?
- What country has borders with Chile, Peru, Brazil, Paraguay and Argentina?
- Who was the passenger in a white Ford Bronco that led Los Angeles police on a slow-motion, two-hour freeway chase in 1994?
- Meyer, Lisbon and Yen Ben are varieties of what fruit?
- What is the full name of the New Zealand government department with the initials MPI?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Taxi Driver; 2. False (India is officially a secular state); 3. Road; 4. The ANZ; 5. Lanolin; 6. Theft; 7. Bolivia; 8. OJ Simpson; 9. Lemon; 10. Ministry for Primary Industries.