- Complete the opening line from a famous book: “In a hole in the ground there lived a …”
- How many American states have names that end with the letter o?
- What imperial measurement of distance, traditionally used in horse racing, was based on the length of a ploughed furrow in a one-acre field?
- In British theatre, what do the initials RSC stand for?
- In which decade did New Zealand last have a government that lasted for only one term?
- Is the dandie dinmont a butterfly, a dog or a flower?
- In athletics, what event is sometimes referred to as the long sprint?
- What fish is described as the chicken of the sea because of its white flesh?
- What popular NZ band took its name from a seabird known to Māori as the titi?
- Who would use a theodolite: a surveyor, an astronomer or a geologist?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Hobbit; 2. Four (Colorado, Idaho, New Mexico and Ohio); 3. The furlong; 4. Royal Shakespeare Company; 5. The 1970s; 6. A dog; 7. The 400 metres; 8. The albacore tuna; 9. The Mutton Birds; 10. A surveyor.