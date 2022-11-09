- What popular flavour of ice cream is said to have originated in New Zealand?
- Ken Livingstone, Boris Johnson and Sadiq Khan have all held what office?
- Does the word horehound refer to: a plant, a dog or a creature in mythology?
- What surname is shared by brothers with the first names Bill and Conor?
- By dropping one letter, what word meaning an online commentator can be changed to one meaning someone who cuts down trees?
- What is a misandrist?
- What subject did the films The Irishman, Donnie Brasco and Once Upon a Time in America have in common?
- What famous wine region is located immediately east of Paris?
- What district in the West End of London became synonymous with a group of writers and intellectuals that included Virginia Woolf and the economist John Maynard Keynes?
- What was the first name of the TV character Blackadder?
ANSWERS: 1. Hokey-pokey; 2. Mayor of London; 3. A plant; 4. English; 5. Blogger/logger; 6. Someone who dislikes men; 7. Gangsters; 8. Champagne; 9. Bloomsbury; 10. Edmund.