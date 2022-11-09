Ken Livingstone, Boris Johnson and Sadiq Khan have all held what office? (Image: Getty)

What popular flavour of ice cream is said to have originated in New Zealand? Ken Livingstone, Boris Johnson and Sadiq Khan have all held what office? Does the word horehound refer to: a plant, a dog or a creature in mythology? What surname is shared by brothers with the first names Bill and Conor? By dropping one letter, what word meaning an online commentator can be changed to one meaning someone who cuts down trees? What is a misandrist? What subject did the films The Irishman, Donnie Brasco and Once Upon a Time in America have in common? What famous wine region is located immediately east of Paris? What district in the West End of London became synonymous with a group of writers and intellectuals that included Virginia Woolf and the economist John Maynard Keynes? What was the first name of the TV character Blackadder?





Please scroll down for the answers:

ANSWERS: 1. Hokey-pokey; 2. Mayor of London; 3. A plant; 4. English; 5. Blogger/logger; 6. Someone who dislikes men; 7. Gangsters; 8. Champagne; 9. Bloomsbury; 10. Edmund.