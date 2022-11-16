- What distance do horses cover in the Melbourne Cup: 2,400 metres, 2,800 metres or 3,200 metres?
- What 820m-high volcano rises above the Bay of Plenty town of Edgecumbe?
- Charles Ryder and Lord Sebastian Flyte were the main characters in what novel that was serialised for television and later made into a film?
- What international organisation has the motto “Be Prepared”?
- In which story by Hans Christian Andersen does the main character sleep on a bed of 20 mattresses?
- Boss Hogg was a character in what popular TV series?
- In Scandinavian mythology, what was the term for the female figures (celebrated in a famous composition by Richard Wagner) who carried the souls of slain heroes to Valhalla?
- What country initiated the Six-Day War of 1967?
- What is the English name of the small rock-pool fish known in Māori as the kokopu?
- Besides Britain, what other country has a House of Commons?
ANSWERS: 1. 3,200 metres; 2. Mt Edgecumbe (Putauaki); 3. Brideshead Revisited; 4. The Scout movement; 5. The Princess and the Pea; 6. The Dukes of Hazzard; 7. The Valkyries; 8. Israel; 9. Cockabully; 10. Canada.