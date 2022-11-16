In Scandinavian mythology, what was the term for the female figures who carried the souls of slain heroes to Valhalla? (Image: Getty)

What distance do horses cover in the Melbourne Cup: 2,400 metres, 2,800 metres or 3,200 metres? What 820m-high volcano rises above the Bay of Plenty town of Edgecumbe? Charles Ryder and Lord Sebastian Flyte were the main characters in what novel that was serialised for television and later made into a film? What international organisation has the motto “Be Prepared”? In which story by Hans Christian Andersen does the main character sleep on a bed of 20 mattresses? Boss Hogg was a character in what popular TV series? In Scandinavian mythology, what was the term for the female figures (celebrated in a famous composition by Richard Wagner) who carried the souls of slain heroes to Valhalla? What country initiated the Six-Day War of 1967? What is the English name of the small rock-pool fish known in Māori as the kokopu? Besides Britain, what other country has a House of Commons?





ANSWERS: 1. 3,200 metres; 2. Mt Edgecumbe (Putauaki); 3. Brideshead Revisited; 4. The Scout movement; 5. The Princess and the Pea; 6. The Dukes of Hazzard; 7. The Valkyries; 8. Israel; 9. Cockabully; 10. Canada.