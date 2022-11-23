- How many former British prime ministers are still living?
- What would you do with an emolument: moisturise your skin with it, recite it or spend it?
- What famous trout fishing river flows through the town of Gore?
- In tailoring, what word describes a garment cut and sewn by hand to individual specifications?
- Olorosa, fino and manzanilla are types of what?
- In which country would you see a musk ox in the wild: Tibet, Canada or Bolivia?
- The Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy is a dance from what ballet?
- What is the term for an activity in which participants wear costumes that represent fictional characters?
- Complete the following proverb: “All work and no play makes Jack …”
- What style of a knitted garment was named after the earl who commanded the Light Brigade in the Crimean War?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Seven (John Major, Tony Blair, Gordon Brown, David Cameron, Theresa May, Boris Johnson and Liz Truss); 2. Spend it; 3. The Mataura; 4. Bespoke; 5. Sherry; 6. Canada; 7. The Nutcracker; 8. Cosplay; 9. A dull boy; 10. The cardigan.