  1. How many former British prime ministers are still living?
  2. What would you do with an emolument: moisturise your skin with it, recite it or spend it?
  3. What famous trout fishing river flows through the town of Gore?
  4. In tailoring, what word describes a garment cut and sewn by hand to individual specifications?
  5. Olorosa, fino and manzanilla are types of what?
  6. In which country would you see a musk ox in the wild: Tibet, Canada or Bolivia?
  7. The Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy is a dance from what ballet?
  8. What is the term for an activity in which participants wear costumes that represent fictional characters?
  9. Complete the following proverb: “All work and no play makes Jack …”
  10. What style of a knitted garment was named after the earl who commanded the Light Brigade in the Crimean War?

 

ANSWERS: 1. Seven (John Major, Tony Blair, Gordon Brown, David Cameron, Theresa May, Boris Johnson and Liz Truss); 2. Spend it; 3. The Mataura; 4. Bespoke; 5. Sherry; 6. Canada; 7. The Nutcracker; 8. Cosplay; 9. A dull boy; 10. The cardigan.