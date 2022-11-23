How many former British prime ministers are still living? (Image: Getty)

How many former British prime ministers are still living? What would you do with an emolument: moisturise your skin with it, recite it or spend it? What famous trout fishing river flows through the town of Gore? In tailoring, what word describes a garment cut and sewn by hand to individual specifications? Olorosa, fino and manzanilla are types of what? In which country would you see a musk ox in the wild: Tibet, Canada or Bolivia? The Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy is a dance from what ballet? What is the term for an activity in which participants wear costumes that represent fictional characters? Complete the following proverb: “All work and no play makes Jack …” What style of a knitted garment was named after the earl who commanded the Light Brigade in the Crimean War?

The quiz is sponsored by Havana Coffee. Get a bean subscription for your office.

Please scroll down for the answers:

ANSWERS: 1. Seven (John Major, Tony Blair, Gordon Brown, David Cameron, Theresa May, Boris Johnson and Liz Truss); 2. Spend it; 3. The Mataura; 4. Bespoke; 5. Sherry; 6. Canada; 7. The Nutcracker; 8. Cosplay; 9. A dull boy; 10. The cardigan.