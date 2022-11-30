Princess Elsa of Arendelle is a character in which popular 2013 children’s movie? (Image: Getty)

In the classic movie Casablanca, “Oui, mon Capitaine” was the response to what famous instruction? Whenua is the Māori word for what? Which New Zealand mountains are divided into two ranges, the Seaward and the Inland? What ethnic cuisine includes a dark sauce called mole? Princess Elsa of Arendelle is a character in which popular 2013 children’s movie? Which country has never beaten the All Blacks in a test match: Argentina, Scotland or Wales? The dot on the letters i and j are known as what: a tittle, a wimple or a serif? Which is the world’s biggest private employer: Amazon, McDonald’s or Walmart? Which cabinet minister is a former principal of Kaitaia Intermediate School? Complete the following line from a novelty hit record of 1975: “Mercy sakes alive, looks like we’ve got us a …”





ANSWERS: 1. “Round up the usual suspects”; 2. Land; 3. The Kaikouras; 4. Mexican; 5. Frozen; 6. Scotland; 7. Tittle; 8. Walmart; 9. Kelvin Davis; 10. Convoy.