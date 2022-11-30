- In the classic movie Casablanca, “Oui, mon Capitaine” was the response to what famous instruction?
- Whenua is the Māori word for what?
- Which New Zealand mountains are divided into two ranges, the Seaward and the Inland?
- What ethnic cuisine includes a dark sauce called mole?
- Princess Elsa of Arendelle is a character in which popular 2013 children’s movie?
- Which country has never beaten the All Blacks in a test match: Argentina, Scotland or Wales?
- The dot on the letters i and j are known as what: a tittle, a wimple or a serif?
- Which is the world’s biggest private employer: Amazon, McDonald’s or Walmart?
- Which cabinet minister is a former principal of Kaitaia Intermediate School?
- Complete the following line from a novelty hit record of 1975: “Mercy sakes alive, looks like we’ve got us a …”
ANSWERS: 1. “Round up the usual suspects”; 2. Land; 3. The Kaikouras; 4. Mexican; 5. Frozen; 6. Scotland; 7. Tittle; 8. Walmart; 9. Kelvin Davis; 10. Convoy.