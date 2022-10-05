- Which famous English historical figure was described as the last man to enter parliament with honest intentions?
- Globally, which food is eaten in greater quantity: fish or chicken?
- Fill in the missing word in a famous quotation from Samuel Johnson: “When a man is tired of ... he is tired of life.”
- David Austin and Sam McGredy achieved fame as what?
- On a map of New Zealand, what word follows Musick, Slope and Puysegur?
- Which famous American had an older brother named Joe who was killed in the Second World War?
- Who was once famous for her frequent use of the phrase, “My husband and I”?
- The TV documentary series The Last Movie Stars is about Joanne Woodward’s marriage to which actor?
- In which Australian city would you find the Docklands (aka Marvel) Stadium?
- In Greek mythology, who was condemned to stand in a pond that drained away whenever he tried to drink from it and under a tree whose fruit was always just out of reach?
ANSWERS: 1. Guy Fawkes; 2. Fish; 3. London; 4. Rose breeders; 5. Point; 6. John F Kennedy; 7. Queen Elizabeth II; 8. Paul Newman; 9. Melbourne; 10. Tantalus.