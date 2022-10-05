  1. Which famous English historical figure was described as the last man to enter parliament with honest intentions?
  2. Globally, which food is eaten in greater quantity: fish or chicken?
  3. Fill in the missing word in a famous quotation from Samuel Johnson: “When a man is tired of ... he is tired of life.”
  4. David Austin and Sam McGredy achieved fame as what?
  5. On a map of New Zealand, what word follows Musick, Slope and Puysegur?
  6. Which famous American had an older brother named Joe who was killed in the Second World War?
  7. Who was once famous for her frequent use of the phrase, “My husband and I”?
  8. The TV documentary series The Last Movie Stars is about Joanne Woodward’s marriage to which actor?
  9. In which Australian city would you find the Docklands (aka Marvel) Stadium?
  10.  In Greek mythology, who was condemned to stand in a pond that drained away whenever he tried to drink from it and under a tree whose fruit was always just out of reach?



























































 

ANSWERS: 1. Guy Fawkes; 2. Fish; 3. London; 4. Rose breeders; 5. Point; 6. John F Kennedy; 7. Queen Elizabeth II; 8. Paul Newman; 9. Melbourne; 10. Tantalus.