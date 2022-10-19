Welcome to today's quiz.
- In which North Island town would you see a statue paying tribute to the huntaway sheepdog?
- Name the decade in which the commercial production of cars began, the first Sherlock Holmes story was published and rugby league was launched.
- What country has a national police force called An Garda Síochána?
- Which high-profile New Zealand knight was escorted off an Air NZ flight in 2015 for ignoring a safety briefing?
- Who is America’s oldest living former president?
- Which TV drama series features a small-town NZ detective who drives an ancient Holden Kingswood?
- The style of design known as chinoiserie was inspired by what country?
- Which Italian city gave its name to a type of sausage and a classic spaghetti dish?
- What is the Māori name for the most common species of whitebait?
- In the 1964 movie Mary Poppins, what actor sang the novelty song Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious with Julie Andrews?
The quiz is sponsored by Havana Coffee. Get a bean subscription for your office.
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Hunterville; 2. The 1890s; 3. Ireland; 4. Sir Robert Jones; 5. Jimmy Carter; 6. The Brokenwood Mysteries; 7. China; 8. Bologna; 9. Inanga; 10. Dick Van Dyke.