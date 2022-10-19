Welcome to today's quiz.

  1. In which North Island town would you see a statue paying tribute to the huntaway sheepdog?
  2. Name the decade in which the commercial production of cars began, the first Sherlock Holmes story was published and rugby league was launched.
  3. What country has a national police force called An Garda Síochána?
  4. Which high-profile New Zealand knight was escorted off an Air NZ flight in 2015 for ignoring a safety briefing?
  5. Who is America’s oldest living former president?
  6. Which TV drama series features a small-town NZ detective who drives an ancient Holden Kingswood?
  7. The style of design known as chinoiserie was inspired by what country?
  8. Which Italian city gave its name to a type of sausage and a classic spaghetti dish?
  9. What is the Māori name for the most common species of whitebait?
  10. In the 1964 movie Mary Poppins, what actor sang the novelty song Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious with Julie Andrews?


ANSWERS: 1. Hunterville; 2. The 1890s; 3. Ireland; 4. Sir Robert Jones; 5. Jimmy Carter; 6. The Brokenwood Mysteries; 7. China; 8. Bologna; 9. Inanga; 10. Dick Van Dyke.