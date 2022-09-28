  1. Which artist painted the work known as The Milkmaid: Peter Paul Rubens, Vincent van Gogh or Johannes Vermeer?
  2. What former cabinet minister is chief executive of TVNZ?
  3. The 14th-century bell tower that stands above the Piazza dei Miracoli is better known by what name?
  4. What city is located on the shores of Moreton Bay?
  5. The songs On the Street Where You Live and I Could Have Danced All Night come from what musical?
  6. Firedamp is an occupational hazard in what industry?
  7. Adrian Ruawhe is the 31st Speaker of the House of Representatives. Who was the 29th?
  8. The American Danica Parker is a former high-profile figure in what sport?
  9. What comic company created the characters Iron Man, Hulk, Spider-Man and the X-Men?
  10.  What is the name of the 40-hectare lake in London’s Hyde Park?

 














ANSWERS: 1. Vermeer; 2. Simon Power; 3. The Leaning Tower of Pisa; 4. Brisbane; 5. My Fair Lady; 6. Coal mining; 7. David Carter; 8. Motor racing; 9. Marvel Comics; 10. The Serpentine.