- Which artist painted the work known as The Milkmaid: Peter Paul Rubens, Vincent van Gogh or Johannes Vermeer?
- What former cabinet minister is chief executive of TVNZ?
- The 14th-century bell tower that stands above the Piazza dei Miracoli is better known by what name?
- What city is located on the shores of Moreton Bay?
- The songs On the Street Where You Live and I Could Have Danced All Night come from what musical?
- Firedamp is an occupational hazard in what industry?
- Adrian Ruawhe is the 31st Speaker of the House of Representatives. Who was the 29th?
- The American Danica Parker is a former high-profile figure in what sport?
- What comic company created the characters Iron Man, Hulk, Spider-Man and the X-Men?
- What is the name of the 40-hectare lake in London’s Hyde Park?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Vermeer; 2. Simon Power; 3. The Leaning Tower of Pisa; 4. Brisbane; 5. My Fair Lady; 6. Coal mining; 7. David Carter; 8. Motor racing; 9. Marvel Comics; 10. The Serpentine.