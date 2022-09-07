  1. In which city would you find the tallest structure in the Southern Hemisphere: Melbourne, Rio de Janeiro or Auckland?
  2. Which cabinet minister is a former radio talkback host?
  3. Julia Roberts won an Academy Award for playing the title character in what 2000 film?
  4. English cricketer Ben Stokes was born in which New Zealand city?
  5. Where would an Aldis lamp most likely be used: on a ship, in a coal mine or in a film studio?
  6. What Australian city is located on the Swan River?
  7. In the Maori language, the honorific “Pa” is used to address which type of person: a priest, a doctor or someone with the title “Sir”?
  8. In America, who is sometimes referred to as the Veep?
  9. What popular British comedy series of the 1990s featured a central character named Geraldine Granger?
  10. The Catholic organisation Opus Dei featured prominently in what best-selling 2003 novel?

 














Please scroll down for the answers:
































































































































































































































ANSWERS: 1. Auckland; 2. Willie Jackson; 3. Erin Brockovich; 4. Christchurch; 5. On a ship (it’s used for signalling); 6. Perth; 7. A priest; 8. The vice-president; 9. The Vicar of Dibley; 10. The Da Vinci Code.