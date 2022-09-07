- In which city would you find the tallest structure in the Southern Hemisphere: Melbourne, Rio de Janeiro or Auckland?
- Which cabinet minister is a former radio talkback host?
- Julia Roberts won an Academy Award for playing the title character in what 2000 film?
- English cricketer Ben Stokes was born in which New Zealand city?
- Where would an Aldis lamp most likely be used: on a ship, in a coal mine or in a film studio?
- What Australian city is located on the Swan River?
- In the Maori language, the honorific “Pa” is used to address which type of person: a priest, a doctor or someone with the title “Sir”?
- In America, who is sometimes referred to as the Veep?
- What popular British comedy series of the 1990s featured a central character named Geraldine Granger?
- The Catholic organisation Opus Dei featured prominently in what best-selling 2003 novel?
ANSWERS: 1. Auckland; 2. Willie Jackson; 3. Erin Brockovich; 4. Christchurch; 5. On a ship (it’s used for signalling); 6. Perth; 7. A priest; 8. The vice-president; 9. The Vicar of Dibley; 10. The Da Vinci Code.