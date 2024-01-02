Menu
Menu
Search
Home
The Wall Street Journal
The Wall Street Journal

Good news: you don’t have to sleep with your spouse

Good news: you don’t have to sleep with your spouse
Couples who sleep apart should still spend a little time in bed together each night, psychologists recommend. (Image: Toa Heftiba / Unsplash)
The Wall Street Journal
The Wall Street Journal
Tue, 02 Jan 2024
By Elizabeth BernsteinEver tried to get a good night’s sleep with your partner snoring or tossing around restlessly next to you?You’re gonna like this: therapists and sleep scientists say it’s okay for couples to sleep apart, as a growing body of research shows the striking importance of sleep. It’s a reversal from the long-held marriage tenet that once partners move to separate beds, the romance is dead.Sleep is “essential for a healthy body, mind and relationship”, says Wendy Troxel, clinical...
Best of BusinessDesk: Fonterra isn't just looking to trim fat
Best of BD 2023

Best of BusinessDesk: Fonterra isn't just looking to trim fat

Fonterra is looking to cut costs by $1b over seven years.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Bloomberg

Coffee v tea: battle for Britain may have reached tipping point

The war economy that put tea in every pot has ruined its fortunes in the 21st century. 

Bloomberg 5:00am
Coffee v tea: battle for Britain may have reached tipping point
Law & Regulation

Caseload 2024: Climate change key area for commercial litigators

Top lawyers on what’s ahead in 2024.

Victoria Young 5:00am
Caseload 2024: Climate change key area for commercial litigators

More The Wall Street Journal

Brrr! Fancy a winter holiday in bone-chilling Montreal?
Travel

Brrr! Fancy a winter holiday in bone-chilling Montreal?

City's outdoor festivals and cosy restaurant scene will soon warm your soul.

The Wall Street Journal 01 Jan 2024
No, you aren’t getting a bonus. Your firm is just testing you
Work Cybersecurity

No, you aren’t getting a bonus. Your firm is just testing you

Companies' creative phishing tests are leaving employees feeling grumpy.

The Wall Street Journal 31 Dec 2023
Astor: the name still found on every New York block
World Book review

Astor: the name still found on every New York block

The dynasty grew from a fur trade fortune and investment in cheap Manhattan real estate.

The Wall Street Journal 30 Dec 2023
Why stars are renting out their homes dirt cheap
Property

Why stars are renting out their homes dirt cheap

A-listers are becoming short-term rental hosts. But you might have to sign an NDA.

The Wall Street Journal 29 Dec 2023