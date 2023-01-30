The washup: The economic cost of Auckland’s floods

Extensive flooding in Auckland shattered records. (Image: Getty)

As Auckland assesses the impact of Friday’s floods, one economist estimates the cost of the extreme weather event could be as high as $460 million.The supercity’s rain records were shattered on Friday with Metservice’s Auckland Airport weather station recording 245mm of rainfall, surpassing the wettest day ever on record, from 1962, of 161.8m.The downpour took four lives, closed roads, damaged properties, shut businesses and prompted Mayor Wayne Brown to declare a state of emergency in the city.Best estimates Infometrics...