The washup: The economic cost of Auckland’s floods

Extensive flooding in Auckland shattered records. (Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Mon, 30 Jan 2023
As Auckland assesses the impact of Friday’s floods, one economist estimates the cost of the extreme weather event could be as high as $460 million.The supercity’s rain records were shattered on Friday with Metservice’s Auckland Airport weather station recording 245mm of rainfall, surpassing the wettest day ever on record, from 1962, of 161.8m.The downpour took four lives, closed roads, damaged properties, shut businesses and prompted Mayor Wayne Brown to declare a state of emergency in the city.Best estimates Infometrics...
Energy

Electricity grid survived flood with one near-miss

A North shore substation was flooded but survived Friday's deluge.

Ian Llewellyn 12:30pm
Transport

An Interislander near miss, as Bluebridge lifts capacity

Continued near misses and maintenance troubles of the ageing Interislander fleet will push traffic to its competitor, at least until its new Hyundai-built ships arrive.

Brent Melville 12:20pm
Primary Sector

Demand high on day one of Karaka 2023

The auction ring at Karaka was renamed in Patrick Hogan's honour.

Riley Kennedy 10:30am