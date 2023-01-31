Menu
Chateau Tongariro Hotel to close

The Chateau Tongariro first opened in 1929 and serviced the surrounding ski fields. (Image: NZME)
Oliver Lewis
Tue, 31 Jan 2023
After more than 90 years in business, the heritage-listed Chateau Tongariro Hotel will close permanently this Sunday.Hotel owner KAH New Zealand had been negotiating with the Department of Conservation (DOC) regarding the renewal of a 30-year lease to operate within a national park. The previous lease expired in April 2020.Specialists engaged to conduct detailed site and seismic assessments as part of plans to extensively renovate the Chateau building, which opened in 1929, discovered underground shifts over time meant some hotel infrastructure...
NZ market in waiting mode as investors wait for central banks' decisions

The S&P/NZX 50 index fell 66.5 points, or 0.6%, to 11,967.72.

Ella Somers 5:58pm
Infrastructure

Hipkins puts three waters on his hit list

Chris Hipkins is putting a three waters policy "reset" on the agenda.

Pattrick Smellie 5:15pm
Politics

Hipkins reshuffle puts Auckland under Wood’s watch

The prime minister said he has tried to balance stability with renewal. 

Staff reporters 3:50pm

