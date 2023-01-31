Chateau Tongariro Hotel to close

The Chateau Tongariro first opened in 1929 and serviced the surrounding ski fields. (Image: NZME)

After more than 90 years in business, the heritage-listed Chateau Tongariro Hotel will close permanently this Sunday.Hotel owner KAH New Zealand had been negotiating with the Department of Conservation (DOC) regarding the renewal of a 30-year lease to operate within a national park. The previous lease expired in April 2020.Specialists engaged to conduct detailed site and seismic assessments as part of plans to extensively renovate the Chateau building, which opened in 1929, discovered underground shifts over time meant some hotel infrastructure...