NZ tourism has 'gone backwards' under ideological govt

Stephen England-Hall, chief executive of RealNZ. (Image: BusinessDesk)

Two of the country's largest tourism operators say current worker and skilled-staff shortages reflect the government’s head-in-the-sand approach, and it’s doing damage to New Zealand's brand.Stephen England-Hall, chief executive of RealNZ, believes the country has “gone backwards” over the past several years, even excluding the pandemic downturn.In a recent interview with BusinessDesk, England-Hall said he feared that NZ had become more insular, less outwardly focused and less aspirational. "A few years...