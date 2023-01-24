Menu
Returning tourists push Queenstown back to pre-covid levels

Aussies have been jumping across the ditch. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Staff reporters
Tue, 24 Jan 2023
The revival of New Zealand’s tourism industry helped keep Queenstown airport’s international passenger numbers above pre-covid levels, while national carrier Air NZ is boosting its flights to China.Auckland International Airport, which owns a quarter of Queenstown’s gateway, said the resort town’s international passenger movements were 126% of pre-covid levels at 75,526, while 150,302 domestic travellers were 94% of December 2018 levels. On a rolling 12-month basis, international passengers totalled 403,724 at Queen...
Mercury exec Julia Jack jumps ship to Kiwibank

The veteran marketing executive helped Mercury whittle down its multibrand operation.

Staff reporters 10:10am
The firms that supplied NZ with critical antivirus gear

A BusinessDesk investigation shows the suppliers were military men, multinationals, Michelangelo … and 3M.

Murray Jones 10:10am
QuiznessDesk, Tuesday Jan 24, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am