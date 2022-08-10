See full details
Cooking the Books podcast Shared Lunch webinar Latest quizzes
Tourism

Tourism needs to 'embrace' job-sharing to spur recovery – report

Brent Melville
Wed, 10 Aug 2022

Tourism needs to 'embrace' job-sharing to spur recovery – report
Hilton Taupo is helping train up beneficiaries for the hospitality industry. (Image: Hilton)
Brent Melville
Wed, 10 Aug 2022
RELATED
Job sharing at times of seasonal demand could help beef up New Zealand’s depleted tourism workforce, the tourism industry’s transformation plan says.The draft plan is the last of eight sector transformation blueprints released by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE).It was unveiled by tourism minister Stuart Nash on Wednesday. He said it aims to “challenge the perception of a career in tourism from being one with low wages, long hours and uncertainty”.The report says the sector’s headcoun...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Markets FREE
A2 shares plunge over FDA formula deferral
Staff reporters | Wed, 10 Aug 2022

A2 shares dropped 11% to $5.01 in early morning trading opened but made up a bit of lost ground by the end of the day.

Primary Sector
A2 Milk gets shot down because of issues in application
Rebecca Howard | Wed, 10 Aug 2022

The FDA continues to work around the clock to address current supply challenges, including reviewing a number of requests from manufacturers for enforcement discretion, as quickly as possible, a spokesperson said. 

Law & Regulation FREE
Cigna admits to wrongly lifting customers' cover and premiums
Ella Somers | Wed, 10 Aug 2022

Cigna Life Insurance has admitted to misleading more than 52,000 customers.

Sponsored
A clearer path to the cloud

Step-by-step cloud transition can bring benefits, experts say.

Sponsored
Energy of the future: Why we need innovation

The Tomorrow’s Energy Today conference is looking at ways to develop a clean, affordable and reliable energy future, says Brendan Winitana, chair of the Sustainable Energy Association New Zealand (SEANZ).

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.