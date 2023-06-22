Menu
Tourism NZ looks to get billion-dollar business events sector back on track

Wellington's new conference centre, Tākina, has positive bookings. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Brent Melville
Thu, 22 Jun 2023
Tourism New Zealand is targeting $135 million worth of international conferences across 90 events over the coming financial year.That would follow the 84 successful bids valued at $120m for the year ended June 2023. The biggest of those would include the World Indigenous Peoples Conference on Education planned for November 2025, which could attract 3,000 international delegates to Auckland’s NZ International Convention Centre. Then there's the 22nd International Sedimentological Congress, to be held at Tākina in Wellington i...
ERoad receives formal takeover bid
Markets

ERoad receives formal takeover bid

ERoad shareholders are being offered $1.30 for shares that peaked two years ago at $6.77.

Pattrick Smellie 1:23pm
Finance

PwC auditors before tribunal for Fonterra audits

The names of the auditors, specific charges and evidence has been suppressed.

Riley Kennedy 1:14pm
Markets

Jarden shaves 23% off Seeka target price

Analysts are also worried about a deteriorating balance sheet.

Staff reporters 11:50am
