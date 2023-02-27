Will the Chinese big spenders be back?

Xu Sitao. (Image: Supplied)

These days when people from other countries visit New Zealand we no longer ask them ‘What do you think of NZ?’ but instead ‘Are more of you on your way?’. To that, Deloitte's chief economist in China, Xu Sitao, says Chinese consumers are keen to get out of their country – like we have been to get out of ours – but notes getting a visa to visit is not as easy or efficient as it was before the pandemic.“I think right now there’s a pretty big backlog,” he says.But there are a lot more...