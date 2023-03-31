Menu
UK to join the CPTPP, exporters upbeat

The United Kingdom is one of six economies that have formally applied to join the CPTPP. (Image: Despositphotos)
Rebecca Howard
Fri, 31 Mar 2023
The United Kingdom has struck a deal to join the CPTPP free trade area spanning Asia and the Pacific, a move that has been well received by New Zealand exporters.The UK announced the conclusion of trade talks with member countries of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), an 11-member trading block that accounts for around 12% of global gross domestic product (GDP). The UK-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement will be the primary vehicle for NZ exporters to access the market, but having the UK join th...
Business of Sport: Adidas renewal was expected but did NZ Rugby miss a trick?
Business of Sport: Adidas renewal was expected but did NZ Rugby miss a trick?

NZR and Adidas are yet to reveal how long the new contract is for.

Trevor McKewen 1:00pm
Silver Fern Farms lifts profit by 82%

It posted a net profit of $189.3 million.

Riley Kennedy 11:40am
Silver Fern Farms lifts profit by 82%
Trump is indicted in New York over Stormy Daniels hush-money payments

Trump has denied wrongdoing and dismissed all three inquiries as partisan vendettas. 

Bloomberg 11:15am
Trump is indicted in New York over Stormy Daniels hush-money payments

Govt's policy bonfire burns carbon auction
Govt's policy bonfire burns carbon auction

Carbon traders weren't surprised at the auction's outcome.

Ian Llewellyn 16 Mar 2023
Cruise ships to return to Napier Port from next week
Cruise ships to return to Napier Port from next week

They will resume on March 6.

Staff reporters 02 Mar 2023
NZ exporters will benefit from Northern Ireland deal
NZ exporters will benefit from Northern Ireland deal

A stronger pound makes NZ exports more competitive, something that will be good news ahead of the NZ-UK free-trade agreement.

Rebecca Howard 01 Mar 2023
Plea to not get complacent about Australia-NZ relations
Plea to not get complacent about Australia-NZ relations

An Australia-NZ trade event shows there is still work to be done on trade.

Dileepa Fonseka 28 Feb 2023