A wolf in sheep's clothing? New air cargo challenger in the wings
The tier-one Boeing client is aiming to fly 10 trans-Tasman aircraft. (Image: Texel Air)
Brent Melville
Tue, 13 Jun 2023
Privately owned cargo charter service Texel Air formalised its arrival in New Zealand this week with the touchdown of a Boeing 737-800 converted freighter for domestic service.The charter group, an offshoot of its nine-year-old Texel Air Bahrain entity, expects to have three planes in the air by the end of this year and a total of 10 aircraft servicing domestic NZ, Australian and trans-Tasman routes within the next three years. Its Bahrain airline currently had a fleet of five wholly owned and operated 737s.The 737-800s are purchased as pa...
