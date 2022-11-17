Menu
AT, KiwiRail reject option for peak hour trains during rebuild

Auckland train commuters are in for years of disruption as KiwiRail undertakes major rebuilding. (Image: AT)
Oliver Lewis
Thu, 17 Nov 2022
As late as April this year, KiwiRail was proposing running peak hour trains for commuters during a major Auckland rebuild programme. When the $330 million rail rebuild programme was announced in October, however, KiwiRail and Auckland Transport (AT) were talking about full closures, including closing the eastern line for most of 2023. In an April briefing to ministers, KiwiRail said it was nearing agreement with AT about access to the network to do the rebuild. For its work on the eastern line, the state-owned enterprise (SOE) to...
