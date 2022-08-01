See full details
Cooking the Books podcast Shared Lunch webinar Latest quizzes
Transport

Auckland council proposes shakeup of regional fuel tax projects

Oliver Lewis
Mon, 01 Aug 2022

Auckland council proposes shakeup of regional fuel tax projects
Bus improvements will get more money from the regional fuel tax under proposed changes to the scheme. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Oliver Lewis
Mon, 01 Aug 2022
RELATED
A proposal to redirect more than $100 million collected through the regional fuel tax has been submitted to ministers.The fuel tax, set at 10 cents a litre plus GST, was applied from July 2018 in Auckland. Over its 10-year lifespan, the tax is expected to raise $1.5 billion and leverage a further $3b in transport spending.Projects funded through the tax are specified by an order in council. If Auckland Transport (AT) and the council want to change where the tax is applied, they need to apply to ministers.Last March, the council opened consultat...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Podcasts FREE
Cooking the Books: why buy now, pay later can trap you in debt
Frances Cook | Mon, 01 Aug 2022

It might seem like a good idea to delay paying by using a buy now, pay later card, but your debts can unexpectedly add up.

Property
Exodus brewing for 'overtraded' realtors
Brent Melville | Mon, 01 Aug 2022

The number of houses sold fell by 26% for the 12 months to June, while the number of licensed realtors hit record numbers.

Opinion
Letting Fonterra set milk prices makes it poacher and gamekeeper
Jenny Ruth | Mon, 01 Aug 2022

The only way to ensure all dairy farmers receive a fair price for their milk is to have the base milk price set independently.

Sponsored
David Kelly: 'We must learn from past mistakes'

The CEO of the Registered Master Builders Association calls for the government and the building sector to create more resilience.

Sponsored
How can Kiwi small business owners manage rising inflation?

Xero MD Craig Hudson says small businesses have been hit with a triple whammy.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.