Transport

Auckland light rail contract to be awarded in late 2025

Oliver Lewis
Fri, 05 Aug 2022

The Auckland light rail project has been costed at $14.6 billion. (Image: AT).
The main construction contract for Auckland's light rail may not be awarded until September 2025, tender documents suggest.The Ministry of Transport is calling for proposals from parties interested in offering consenting and legal services for the project via the government's electronic tender service website.Earlier this year, the government endorsed a partially-tunnelled light rail as its preferred option for the city centre to the Māngere corridor. The project, which would be the largest ever done in New Zealand if it goes ahead...

