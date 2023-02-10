Axing the biofuels mandate was 'no surprise'

(Image: Getty)

The government was always half-hearted about the now-scrapped biofuels mandate bill, the Biofuels Association says, as other groups welcomed the move.In a bonfire of new legislation yesterday, prime minister Chris Hipkins said the Sustainable Biofuel Obligation Bill would not proceed. "The mandate would have increased the price of fuel, and given the pressure on households, that’s not something I’m prepared to do," he said.The proposed mandate was due to begin on April 1 next year and would have required fuel retailer...