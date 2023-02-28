City Rail Link streetscape improvements to continue

A render of the Karanga-a-Hape Station entrance off Beresford Square. (Image: CRL Limited)

Despite rumours to the contrary, Auckland Transport (AT) and other agencies are continuing work on streetscape improvements around one of the new City Rail Link (CRL) stations.Local businesses and online transport commentators had been speculating that works around the new Karanga-a-Hape station had been killed or deferred.In a joint statement, AT, regeneration agency Eke Panuku and CRL Limited, the joint council and crown-owned company delivering the rail project, said they supported making improvements around the station, including to Mercury...