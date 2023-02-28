Menu
City Rail Link streetscape improvements to continue

A render of the Karanga-a-Hape Station entrance off Beresford Square. (Image: CRL Limited)
Oliver Lewis
Tue, 28 Feb 2023
Despite rumours to the contrary, Auckland Transport (AT) and other agencies are continuing work on streetscape improvements around one of the new City Rail Link (CRL) stations.Local businesses and online transport commentators had been speculating that works around the new Karanga-a-Hape station had been killed or deferred.In a joint statement, AT, regeneration agency Eke Panuku and CRL Limited, the joint council and crown-owned company delivering the rail project, said they supported making improvements around the station, including to Mercury...
Law & Regulation

Brief reprieve for Aaron Gilmore

The former MP has three weeks to halt bankruptcy proceedings from his parents.

Greg Hurrell 2:40pm
Listed Companies

Tower says insurers can’t keep picking up the climate pieces

Tower has concerns about who should pay when it comes to managed retreat.

Ella Somers 2:20pm
Finance

Heartland's underlying first-half profit up 16.2%

Growth in reverse mortgage lending led a 10.1% growth in receivables.

Jenny Ruth 1:45pm

Infrastructure

Former CentrePort CEO Liz Ward joins KiwiRail board

Two other directors joined KiwiRail's board earlier this year, Rob Jager and Ed Sims.

Staff reporters 27 Feb 2023
Markets

Port of Tauranga posts profit ahead of automation

The company is looking for a partner for its automation project and to add a new berth.

Dileepa Fonseka 24 Feb 2023
Transport

Geotech work begins on Auckland's light rail project

It's shovels in the ground, kind of, for the $14.6b transport project.

Oliver Lewis 23 Feb 2023
Transport

Auckland Airport's retail trade hits takeoff speed

Investment house Jarden has pegged the airport's target price well below the current trading price.

Brent Melville 23 Feb 2023