See full details
Brian Gaynor Clean cars Charities Latest quizzes
Transport

'Collusive' freight firms fined almost $10m

Brent Melville
Fri, 17 Jun 2022

'Collusive' freight firms fined almost $10m
Mondiale has settled with the regulator for price fixing. (Image: Google)
Brent Melville
Fri, 17 Jun 2022
RELATED
Freight forwarders Mondiale Freight and Oceanbridge and four of their directors have copped fines of $9.7 million for cartel activity.High court Justice Edwin Wylie handed the penalties down on June 10, after the Commerce Commission filed proceedings last December against the firms – two of the country's biggest freight forwarders – citing collusion and cartel arrangements.  The commission said these arrangements occurred over several years leading up to the pandemic.The judge agreed, handing down a $4.9m fine to Mondiale a...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Infrastructure
Christchurch vies with Auckland for events dollars
Brent Melville | Sat, 18 Jun 2022

New Zealand's rebuilt 'oldest and newest' city has stolen a march on the others and is set to reclaim its popularity in the wake of covid and its rebuild.

On the Money
On the Money: Crusaders, Grant Rosewarne, Nanaia Mahuta, and more
Pattrick Smellie | Sat, 18 Jun 2022

This week in On the Money: AIR NZ embarrasses heavy Crusaders on flight to Auckland, Mahuta's 42-hour Kigali trip, King Salmon CEO forfeits shares, the real polling numbers for the Auckland mayoralty, and more.

Finance FREE
Money Answers: how can I sell myself?
Frances Cook | Sat, 18 Jun 2022

How do you make your application catch the eye of a recruiter? And what do hiring managers want to see on a CV? Frances Cook answers a reader's questions.

Sponsored
High water marks: Watercare raises the tide on sustainability

The No.1 barrier to decarbonisation for NZ organisations is accurate measurement, says Microsoft’s Accelerating the Journey to Net Zero report.

Sponsored
Covid helps a council into the future

Transformative technology saw this council adapt quickly.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.