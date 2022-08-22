See full details
Transport

Freightways undertakes major trans-Tasman acquisition

Oliver Lewis
Mon, 22 Aug 2022

Freightways undertakes major trans-Tasman acquisition
Covid-19 continued to affect the Freightways business in the 2022 financial year (Image: Supplied).
Oliver Lewis
Mon, 22 Aug 2022
Publicly-listed logistics company Freightways has acquired Australian courier business Allied Express for A$160 million in cash and shares.Allied Express, which specialises in larger deliveries of more than 22 kilograms, is one of the largest independently owned courier and express freight providers in Australia with 450 staff and 700 contractors.As part of the major trans-Tasman acquisition, the owners of Allied, the McDowell family, will receive A$100m in Freightways shares, giving them a shareholding of about 6%.In an interview with Business...

