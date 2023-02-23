Geotech work begins on Auckland's light rail project

Auckland Light Rail CEO Tommy Parker, transport minister Michael Wood and ALR project director Tom Ireland at the first drill site. (Image: ALR)

Preliminary physical works have started on the Auckland light rail project, days after the prime minister confirmed it would be progressed.At an event in Sandringham on Thursday, workers started drilling the first of 30 boreholes needed for geotechnical investigations along the preliminary 24km route.Addressing the drilling crew, Transport minister Michael Wood said: “We’re going to keep you guys really busy over the next 10 years or so on the project.“Today, we’re actually starting to put some shovels in the ground,&rdq...