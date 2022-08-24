Loss making Move buys hazardous-liquid business

See full details
Fluidex Transport is a 'bolt-on' acquisition. (Image: Fluidex)
Brent Melville
Wed, 24 Aug 2022
Move Logistics will pay about $15.2 million for bulk liquid transporter Fluidex Transport, as a 'bolt-on' to the firm's contract logistics business. Move, dual listed on the New Zealand and Australian stock exchanges, has agreed to an upfront payment of $7m on the expected settlement date of Oct 31, with the cash or shares balance of $8.2m payable at the end of July 2024.Fluidex has bases in Auckland, Mount Maunganui, Blenheim, and Christchurch, and has been in business for 60 years. It employs 35 staff, has 50 trucks, 90 assoc...

