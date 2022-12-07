Made Group and Charles Ma score early win against KiwiRail

KiwiRail has failed in its application to the high court to stay judicial review proceedings brought against it by MADE Group. (Image: Getty)

The developer behind a master-planned new South Auckland community has won a preliminary legal skirmish against rail operator KiwiRail. In a judgment issued on Nov 21, the high court at Auckland declined an application by the state-owned enterprise to stay a judicial review brought against it by Made Group. The review is due to be heard next March. Made Group and its founder and chief executive, Charles Ma, are developing Auranga, a new community of 3,000 homes in the fast-growing Karaka Drury area.450 metres Ma is at odds with...