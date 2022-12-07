Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Transport

Made Group and Charles Ma score early win against KiwiRail

Made Group and Charles Ma score early win against KiwiRail
KiwiRail has failed in its application to the high court to stay judicial review proceedings brought against it by MADE Group. (Image: Getty)
Oliver Lewis
Oliver Lewis
Wed, 07 Dec 2022
The developer behind a master-planned new South Auckland community has won a preliminary legal skirmish against rail operator KiwiRail. In a judgment issued on Nov 21, the high court at Auckland declined an application by the state-owned enterprise to stay a judicial review brought against it by Made Group. The review is due to be heard next March.  Made Group and its founder and chief executive, Charles Ma, are developing Auranga, a new community of 3,000 homes in the fast-growing Karaka Drury area.450 metres Ma is at odds with...
Tourism

Hobbiton's hobbit holes up for grabs at $10 per night via Airbnb

The famous movie set and home to hobbits will be available to book – for a limited time only.

Brent Melville 10:20am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, Dec 07, 2022

Are you smarter than our quizmaster?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Public sector

Underfunded and fragmented public science sector in for a shakeup

The government plans to align New Zealand's public research sector with national priorities

Greg Hurrell 6:00am

More Transport

Transport

KiwiRail signs 'record lease' for 25 years

KiwiRail has signed a quarter-century lease for new high-spec offices in Ellerslie despite being one of the country's largest landowners.

Brent Melville 06 Dec 2022
Energy

Greenpeace accused of derailing emissions reductions

Greenpeace legal action will delay hydrogen development, says Hiringa Energy.

Ian Llewellyn 06 Dec 2022
Transport

Mayor and minister to team up on transport?

Wayne Brown wants to work with Michael Wood on an Auckland masterplan.

Oliver Lewis 05 Dec 2022
Infrastructure

More than 230 working on light rail

Auckland Light Rail and its workforce are gearing up as the project enters a critical year.

Oliver Lewis 02 Dec 2022