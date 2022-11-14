Menu
MPs and rail activists clash on protest tactics

Restore Passenger Rail’s submission was described as emotional and evidence-free. (Image: NZME)
Greg Hurrell
Mon, 14 Nov 2022
Restore Passenger Rail activists swapped motorway asphalt for more comfortable parliamentary chairs to argue their case for better passenger rail on Thursday last week.But the more peaceful surroundings didn’t prevent running clashes between the submitters and National and Act MPs. Parliament’s transport and infrastructure committee heard verbal submissions on its inquiry into the future of inter-regional passenger rail in New Zealand. A count on parliament’s website indicated some 1,700 written submissions have been...
More Transport

Listed Companies

Mainfreight boosts half-year dividend

Shareholders will reap the rewards of continued momentum in Mainfreight's diversified global transport and logistics markets.

Brent Melville 10 Nov 2022
Transport

Govt pushes biofuels target out a year

Global shortages affect plans to require more biofuels in the national fuel mix.

Pattrick Smellie 09 Nov 2022
Transport

Fletcher Residential backs Auckland rail extension

Residential and development chief executive Steve Evans says future rail access was a factor in the company buying nearly 110 hectares of land for development in northwest Auckland.

Oliver Lewis 07 Nov 2022
News in Brief

Parker quits AT, hitches his wagon to light rail

The departing board member of Auckland Transport will head a light rail project that has considerable political opposition.

Staff reporters 04 Nov 2022