See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes
Transport

New green rules will impact shipping line services

Brent Melville

Brent Melville
Wed, 28 Sep 2022

New green rules will impact shipping line services
NZ and Singapore have green ambitions for their trade routes. (Image: Getty)
Brent Melville
Brent Melville
Wed, 28 Sep 2022
RELATED
New Zealand exporters and importers could be facing yet more booking headaches in the wake of greenhouse gas emission rules on shipping lines which kick in next year.The measures, instituted on a global basis by the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), mandate a 40% reduction in carbon emissions (GHG) for existing and new build vessels by 2030, on 2008 levels. The IMO target is for a 70% reduction by 2050. The emissions rules, which will be phased in from next January, are likely to be a major focal point of the industry at this...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Technology
Vodafone NZ to drop the 'Vodaf' becoming One NZ
Ben Moore | Wed, 28 Sep 2022

The rebrand will take place in early 2023, nearly four years after Vodafone Global divested its NZ wing.

The Quiz FREE
QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, Sept 28, 2022
The Quizmaster | Wed, 28 Sep 2022

It's time for today's quiz. Reckon you've got what it takes to answer all 10 questions correctly?

Law & Regulation
Restraint of trade law changes an overreach, says expert
Ian Llewellyn | Wed, 28 Sep 2022

A Buddle Findlay partner says the law change is a blunt instrument and “unduly restrictive”

Sponsored
Not switching off is a downside to working from home

Kiwis say disconnecting is just as important as connecting when they’re working from home.

Sponsored
Building a stronger New Zealand from digital foundations

For a single team of 180 experts, dispersed across 13 offices nationwide, you’d think collaborating efficiently to deliver complex property projects (often of national significance) could be challenging.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.