Ports of Auckland turnaround delivers buoyant results

Ports of Auckland has had a solid start to the 2023 financial year after a bad run. (Image: POAL)

Ports of Auckland hiked its full-year profit forecast to as much as $45 million on the back of strong first-half earnings driven by improved container operations.The port, the second largest in New Zealand, released its half-year results for the 2023 financial year on Wednesday, delivering a markedly improved outlook.Ports of Auckland (POAL) achieved a net profit after tax (NPAT) result of $20.8m, a 40% increase compared with the same period last year.Based on the strong half-year result, the full-year NPAT forecast had been increased from $35m...