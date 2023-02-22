Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Transport

Ports of Auckland turnaround delivers buoyant results

Ports of Auckland turnaround delivers buoyant results
Ports of Auckland has had a solid start to the 2023 financial year after a bad run. (Image: POAL)
Oliver Lewis
Oliver Lewis
Wed, 22 Feb 2023
Ports of Auckland hiked its full-year profit forecast to as much as $45 million on the back of strong first-half earnings driven by improved container operations.The port, the second largest in New Zealand, released its half-year results for the 2023 financial year on Wednesday, delivering a markedly improved outlook.Ports of Auckland (POAL) achieved a net profit after tax (NPAT) result of $20.8m, a 40% increase compared with the same period last year.Based on the strong half-year result, the full-year NPAT forecast had been increased from $35m...
Media

Static year for NZME, with digital as the bright spot

Digital returns improved but operational costs, in particular wages and salaries, took a bigger bite out of the media company. 

Brent Melville 10:20am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023

Sit back, enjoy a steaming cup of coffee and test your smarts in today's quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Opinion

Dileepa Fonseka: Breaking the 'rinse, rebuild, repeat' cycle

The political response to the cyclone this week has been vintage New Zealand.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am

More Transport

Transport

Govt car scheme – catalyst to stock shortages, higher prices

Cyclone Gabrielle will see a spike in car replacement demand, but the government’s focus on lowering vehicle emissions is the root cause of car price hikes.

Brent Melville 21 Feb 2023
Transport

Aussie courier acquisition delivers for Freightways

The courier and freight firm has been boosted by its purchase of Allied Express.

Brent Melville 20 Feb 2023
Transport

Another new director for Auckland Light Rail

The former Hobsonville Point boss has been drafted onto the board.

Oliver Lewis 20 Feb 2023
Transport

Containers in limbo as trans-Tasman shipper goes under

An Australian-based shipping company is unable to pay for the offload and release of containers at the Auckland terminal.

Brent Melville 17 Feb 2023