Possible Auckland Transport CEO wants to meet Wayne Brown

Auckland mayor Wayne Brown, who campaigned on 'fixing' Auckland, visits the city rail link (CRL) project. (Image: Supplied)

The preferred candidate for Auckland Transport (AT) chief executive has requested a meeting with mayor Wayne Brown, BusinessDesk understands.A spokesman for the mayor didn’t address questions about the meeting request, saying it was an employment matter for the AT board. However, BusinessDesk understands the candidate wants a one-on-one meeting with Brown, presumably to clarify whether he should take the role and whether he can work constructively with a council headed by Brown, who has been a vocal critic of AT.AT has been without a...