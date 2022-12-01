Menu
Preferred AT CEO pulls out following council elections, new environment

The international candidate for AT CEO had requested to meet with mayor Wayne Brown. (Image: Supplied)
Oliver Lewis
Oliver Lewis
Thu, 01 Dec 2022
The preferred candidate for Auckland Transport chief executive, understood to be an experienced executive from the United Kingdom, has decided against taking the role.BusinessDesk reported on Wednesday that the candidate had requested a meeting with new Auckland mayor Wayne Brown, who has repeatedly attacked Auckland Transport (AT) and called for the resignation of its board.Three board members have resigned since the election, including the former chair Adrienne Young-Cooper. Tommy Parker resigned to focus on his role as chief executive of the...
