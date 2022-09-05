See full details
Rocket Lab's Peter Beck confident about NZ space industry

Oliver Lewis

Mon, 05 Sep 2022

Rocket Lab founder and CEO Peter Beck addresses the NZ Aerospace Summit. (Image: BusinessDesk)
If you’ve ever swiped right on the dating app Tinder or ordered pizza via a delivery app, you’ve used space-enabled technology. Rocket Lab founder and chief executive Peter Beck raised these two very different examples at the inaugural New Zealand Aerospace Summit, a sell-out event held at the new Te Pae convention centre in Christchurch. Beck, giving his keynote address virtually, said he believed few in the public knew about the importance and widespread nature of technologies created by space research.“When you or...

