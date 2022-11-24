Sail GP sets new audience records

The NZ SailGP Team in action. (Image: Getty)

Russell Coutts’ SailGP series is steaming full speed towards completing its first full year of covid-free racing, with two major milestones recently achieved.The sailing knight, who conceived the international foiling catamaran series with great mate and America’s Cup backer Oracle’s Larry Ellison, has pushed through the pandemic after two lockdown-stunted seasons and is recording strong audience and television growth in season three.The recent French round of the series, won by the United States, delivered the most-watched sa...