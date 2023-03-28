Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Travel

Airline seats a handbrake to hotel industry

Airline seats a handbrake to hotel industry
As demand for travel grows, the hotel industry is ahead of the trend but airlines are lagging. (Image: NZME)
Brenda Ward
Brenda Ward
Tue, 28 Mar 2023
Marriott Hotels, the world’s largest hotel group, says a huge resurgence in travel has brought business back to pre-pandemic levels. But flight capacity is holding back a full recovery for the hotel industry, said its president of Asia-Pacific, Rajeev Menon. The hotel chain, which in December refurbished Auckland’s Stanford Plaza Hotel as the JW Marriott, has just launched its 1,000th hotel in the Asia Pacific region, Melbourne’s luxurious Ritz-Carlton. The group is in full growth mode and its head of Australia and N...
No political party can fix aged care, survey claims
Policy

No political party can fix aged care, survey claims

Labour isn't trusted to support the aged-care sector, but other parties are trusted less, says a new survey.

Staff reporters 4:20pm
Policy

Tenders open for what could be NZ's last gas exploration permits

Sector regulator NZ Petroleum & Minerals today launched the Block Offer 2020 tender

Ian Llewellyn 3:45pm
Tenders open for what could be NZ's last gas exploration permits
Business

BusinessNZ: impending regulation a threat to property rights

The Natural and Built Environment Bill could have a "chilling effect" on business investment, it says.

Ben Moore 1:42pm
BusinessNZ: impending regulation a threat to property rights

More Travel

Auckland airport loses mana to airport rivals
Markets

Auckland airport loses mana to airport rivals

Queenstown airport is particularly digging into Auckland's international traffic.

Brent Melville 17 Mar 2023
Border crossings breach a million, but still a third down
Travel

Border crossings breach a million, but still a third down

There were an additional 200,000 international visitors to the country for the year to January,

Staff reporters 14 Mar 2023
Gamekeeper turns poacher? Cam Wallace's Qantas move
Listed Companies Analysis

Pattrick Smellie: Gamekeeper turns poacher? Cam Wallace's Qantas move

Cam Wallace's appointment to run Qantas' international division follows two years of speculation.

Pattrick Smellie 28 Feb 2023
Air NZ sees early landing for dividends
Markets

Air NZ sees early landing for dividends

The national carrier today reported it was back in profit.

Dan Brunskill 23 Feb 2023