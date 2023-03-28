Airline seats a handbrake to hotel industry

As demand for travel grows, the hotel industry is ahead of the trend but airlines are lagging. (Image: NZME)

Marriott Hotels, the world’s largest hotel group, says a huge resurgence in travel has brought business back to pre-pandemic levels. But flight capacity is holding back a full recovery for the hotel industry, said its president of Asia-Pacific, Rajeev Menon. The hotel chain, which in December refurbished Auckland’s Stanford Plaza Hotel as the JW Marriott, has just launched its 1,000th hotel in the Asia Pacific region, Melbourne’s luxurious Ritz-Carlton. The group is in full growth mode and its head of Australia and N...