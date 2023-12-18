Menu
Interislander ticketing 'glitch' gouges seniors/students

Sorry, no discounts here folks. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Brent Melville
Mon, 18 Dec 2023
Interislander says not allowing student and senior discounts on single bookings is a system "glitch". A spokeswoman from KiwiRail, which owns the Cook Strait connector between Wellington and Picton, said the glitch was stopping both student and senior discounts from being credited for separate passengers on a single booking.She said its IT and booking teams had "now been alerted to the issue and were working to resolve it".Students receive a $10 discount per single sailing, while seniors (classed as over the age of 60)...
NZ sharemarket listless on light trade
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket listless on light trade

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,564.98, up 14.78 points or 0.13%.

Graham Skellern 6:25pm
Politics

Luxon keen on Aussie, embarrassed by plane

Being a "good security partner" is top of Christopher Luxon's list for Albanese visit.

Pattrick Smellie 6:00pm
Luxon keen on Aussie, embarrassed by plane
Infrastructure

Former PM English to review social housing

The review is scheduled to be completed in March 2024.

Victoria Young 4:00pm
Former PM English to review social housing

