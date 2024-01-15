Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Travel
The Wall Street Journal

Is there a 'safest' seat on a plane?

Is there a 'safest' seat on a plane?
The JAL jet ablaze on the runway of Haneda Airport in Tokyo on Jan 2. Everyone aboard got off safely. (Image: Kyodo News via AP)
The Wall Street Journal
The Wall Street Journal
Mon, 15 Jan 2024
By Dawn GilbertsonRaise your hand if you’re thinking more about where you should sit on a plane, and whether you would truly be ready to assist in an emergency, after seeing the harrowing images from back-to-back mishaps this month involving Alaska Airlines and Japan Airlines jets.Millions of travellers reach their destinations every day without incident: In 2022, there were 20 accidents on US airlines with scheduled service, with one fatality, according to the US National Transportation Safety Board.That’s out of nearly 8.4 million...
Kiwibank cuts mortgage and term deposit rates
Economy

Kiwibank cuts mortgage and term deposit rates

Is it a sign of things to come in 2024?

Riley Kennedy 11:11am
Retail

Shopping warranty service Boxer goes bust owing $36m

The liquidation could be finished up within six months.

Riley Kennedy 9:20am
Shopping warranty service Boxer goes bust owing $36m
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Monday, January 15, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Monday, January 15, 2023

More Travel

A journo's life aboard the government plane
Politics Summer Reads

A journo's life aboard the government plane

Pattrick Smellie looks back on his brushes with the Air Force VIP planes over the years.

Pattrick Smellie 11 Jan 2024
Brrr! Fancy a winter holiday in bone-chilling Montreal?
Travel

Brrr! Fancy a winter holiday in bone-chilling Montreal?

City's outdoor festivals and cosy restaurant scene will soon warm your soul.

The Wall Street Journal 01 Jan 2024
Interislander ticketing 'glitch' gouges seniors/students
Travel

Interislander ticketing 'glitch' gouges seniors/students

BusinessDesk query apparently alerted KiwiRail to the issue ahead of its busy season.

Brent Melville 18 Dec 2023
Internet landing on Air New Zealand's regional routes
News in Brief Free

Internet landing on Air New Zealand's regional routes

Starlink to provide free internet for passengers from late next year. 

Staff reporters 13 Dec 2023