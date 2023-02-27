Our drinks are getting stronger

Strong beer is now more popular than mid-strength. (Image: Getty)

The volume of alcohol available for consumption in New Zealand declined by 1% in 2022, the lowest total in 15 years.However, the strength of the drinks is increasing, with more people now preferring spirits to wine, and the average strength of beer increasing.There was a total of 1.96 standard drinks available per person, per day in 2022, down from 1.98 in 2021.Meanwhile, total spirits available for consumption has surged from 76 million litres in 2018 to 103m in 2022, overtaking wine by volume in the process.Total mid-strength beer (2.5-4.35%)...