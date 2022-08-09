See full details
Cooking the Books podcast Shared Lunch webinar Latest quizzes
World news

FBI raid focused on material Trump brought from White House

Bloomberg
Tue, 09 Aug 2022

FBI raid focused on material Trump brought from White House
Former US President Donald Trump. (Image: Getty)
Bloomberg
Tue, 09 Aug 2022
RELATED
(Bloomberg) -- Federal investigators raided the Florida residence of Donald Trump on Monday as part of an investigation into whether he took classified documents from the White House when he left office, an explosive development that risks hanging over his possible run for the presidency in 2024.Trump, who was in New York City at the time of the raid, said in a statement that federal bureau of investigation agents were searching Mar-a-Lago. The justice department declined to comment on Trump’s statement, but a person familiar with the sea...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Markets FREE
NZ shares rise on another quiet day
Staff reporters | Tue, 09 Aug 2022

Hamilton Hindin Greene's Grant Davies said the market was expecting “robust" numbers from the upcoming earnings season.

Listed Companies
Glass price inflation will crack 31% next month – Metroglass
Brent Melville | Tue, 09 Aug 2022

NZ's main commercial glass manufacturer says materials costs increases and changes to the building code will continue to ratchet up prices for the already hard-hit construction sector.

Property
Red Stag engineers deal with Timberlab
Brent Melville | Tue, 09 Aug 2022

Rotorua-based Red Stag sees the engineered timber group as the glue that will fit the missing pieces of the puzzle together.

Sponsored
A clearer path to the cloud

Step-by-step cloud transition can bring benefits, experts say.

Sponsored
Energy of the future: Why we need innovation

The Tomorrow’s Energy Today conference is looking at ways to develop a clean, affordable and reliable energy future, says Brendan Winitana, chair of the Sustainable Energy Association New Zealand (SEANZ).

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.