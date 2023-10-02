Menu
A new interest-rate regime has begun: these are the market’s winners and losers
The Standard & Poors 500 stock index. (Image: Getty)
Mon, 02 Oct 2023
By Hardika SinghInvestors are struggling to make peace with a new reality: Interest rates are likely to remain higher for longer.Stocks have tumbled, government bond yields have risen, and the US dollar has climbed since Federal Reserve officials signalled two weeks ago that they might hold rates near current levels through 2024.Entering the fourth quarter, the S&P 500 is hanging on to a 12% advance for the year, but much of the enthusiasm that characterised markets in the first half has largely disappeared.“It’s a whole differe...
Banks don’t expect Reserve Bank to rock the boat
Economy

Banks don’t expect Reserve Bank to rock the boat

What the banks think the Reserve Bank of NZ will say on Wednesday.

Ella Somers 12:15pm
Primary Sector

First bulk export for West Coast sand miners

Westland Mineral Sands is exporting 26,000 tonnes to customers in China.

Oliver Lewis 12:06pm
Opinion

Christina Hood: 'Leave it to the ETS': a recipe for missing climate targets

It is "absurd" to think the ETS alone can reduce emissions, argues Christina Hood.

Christina Hood 12:00pm
World

Western nations must contend with the politics of their large diaspora communities.

The Wall Street Journal 01 Oct 2023
World

Cruises are pushing harder to pitch private beaches to offer a resort experience. 

The Wall Street Journal 01 Oct 2023
World

The musical icons have just put out their first all-original album in 18 years. 

The Wall Street Journal 01 Oct 2023
World

Brent crude is climbing toward US$100 (NZ$167) a barrel.

The Wall Street Journal 29 Sep 2023