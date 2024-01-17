Menu
A turbulent year may lie ahead – CEOs at Davos are optimistic

Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, speaks at a discussion event at the World Economic Forum. (Image: Getty)
Wed, 17 Jan 2024
By Chip CutterDAVOS, Switzerland – CEOs and business leaders at the World Economic Forum are feeling increasingly confident about the US economy and the strength of consumer demand despite protracted conflicts around the world, a looming US election and worries about new trade disruptions.The duelling sentiments on display this week reflect hopes of a so-called soft landing in the US, as inflation cools and the labour market remains strong. Many leaders also expect the Federal Reserve to lower interest rates this year, potentially opening...
QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, January 17, 2023
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, January 17, 2023

Test your smarts against our Quizmaster.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Listed Companies

BellPotter a bull on Santana's Bendigo gold prospect

Aussie broker ups target price for speculative Central Otago project.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
BellPotter a bull on Santana's Bendigo gold prospect
Economy

Better business confidence won't trigger rate cut

Business is more upbeat but the RBNZ will still be leery. 

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Better business confidence won't trigger rate cut

