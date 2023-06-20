Menu
AI is not yet killing jobs

Global Google searches for “is my job safe?” have doubled in recent months. (Image: Getty)
The Economist
Tue, 20 Jun 2023
After astonishing breakthroughs in artificial intelligence, many people worry that they will end up on the economic scrap heap. Global Google searches for “is my job safe?” have doubled in recent months, as people fear that they will be replaced with large language models (LLMs). Some evidence suggests that widespread disruption is coming. In a recent paper, Tyna Eloundou of OpenAI and colleagues say that “around 80% of the US workforce could have at least 10% of their work tasks affected by the introduction of LLMSs...
Consumer confidence remains low – Westpac
Retail

The bank's quarterly index rose 5.4 points but remains in gloomy territory. 

Staff reporters 10:09am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Primary Sector

Hipkins visits a changed China

The prime minister is visiting China amidst headwinds for NZ's exports there.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Global rate-hike endgame haunted by recession worries
Bloomberg

Central bankers’ zeal on inflation is provoking growth concern.

Bloomberg 19 Jun 2023
Fentanyl and politics a toxic mix for US relations with Mexico
With polls looming, the opioid crisis will disrupt the balance the presidents aim for.

Bloomberg 18 Jun 2023
China to reimburse IVF and reproductive costs
The country faces a demographic crisis that threatens long-term consequences.

Bloomberg 17 Jun 2023
What does it mean to be human?
It's the most profound mystery of all – what is consciousness?

The Economist 17 Jun 2023