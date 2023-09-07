Menu
Apple tests limits for most expensive iPhones

(Image: Apple)
By Aaron TilleyApple is testing the limits of how much people will pay for premium iPhones as it tries to drive revenue despite slowing global demand for smartphones.The tech company is expected by analysts to raise prices by as much as $100 (NZ$170) for some updated models of its flagship device when it unveils the iPhone 15 at an annual promotional event set for Tuesday next week. Those new iPhone Pro models are expected to include titanium casing, improved processors and photography features.The move to steer consume...
NZ help needed to combat illegal fishing in Pacific
Primary Sector

Labour schemes may be diverting Pacific workers away from fisheries roles.

Oliver Lewis 11:47am
Tourism

Nats $22m for cycling and walking, but no plan for industry funding

NZ's tourism marketing has been left in the dust by competing Australia.

Staff reporters 11:43am
Public sector

Head of public service announces he’s retiring five months early

Hughes says he wants to leave the way clear for fresh leadership after the election.

Jem Traylen 11:10am
Trump liable for defaming writer E. Jean Carroll, judge rules
World

Columnist in line for second payday after related case produced a $5m judgement.

The Wall Street Journal 9:00am
Why are you so tired? Your sleep schedule needs a reset
World

Experts offer their top tips for a better night's rest.

The Wall Street Journal 9:00am
Your expired at-home covid-19 tests may still work
World

The FDA has extended expiry dates for some covid tests.

The Wall Street Journal 9:00am
The generational paradigm shift taking over markets
World

After a two-decade break, stocks and bonds are again moving in opposite directions.

The Wall Street Journal 9:00am