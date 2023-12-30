Menu
Menu
Search
Home
World
The Wall Street Journal

Astor: the name still found on every New York block

Astor: the name still found on every New York block
New York’s Hotel Netherland, owned by William Waldorf Astor. (Image: Wikipedia)
The Wall Street Journal
The Wall Street Journal
Sat, 30 Dec 2023
By Moira HodgsonIn 1981, when Anderson Cooper was 13, he joined his mother, Gloria Vanderbilt, for lunch at Mortimer’s on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. There, she introduced him to a “very small lady in a very big fur coat” who swept in and sat down at the next table. It was Brooke Astor, the doyenne of New York society. A major philanthropist, she had given tens of millions of dollars to the city’s charities, the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the New York Public Library. Looking at the “delica...
Nine business figures saluted in New Year honours
Public sector

Nine business figures saluted in New Year honours

Three new knights and two new dames include a leading Māori businesswoman. 

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 5:00am
Business Advice

Best of Fail File: Part one

Part one of Victoria Carter's Best of the Fail File.

Victoria Carter 5:00am
Best of Fail File: Part one
Bloomberg Opinion

Republicans are trying to redefine who is an American

1965 looms large in US history for two major pieces of legislation. Both are under attack.

Bloomberg 5:00am
Republicans are trying to redefine who is an American

More World

Why NZ shouldn't forget Vietnam
Finance

Why NZ shouldn't forget Vietnam

NZ faces tough competition making inroads into this fast-growing Asian economy.

Dileepa Fonseka 29 Dec 2023
Château could be yours – if you can put it back together
World

Château could be yours – if you can put it back together

Antiques dealer selling a stately residence in France, but there's a catch.

The Wall Street Journal 27 Dec 2023
What the stock market has taught us this year: traps to avoid
Investments

What the stock market has taught us this year: traps to avoid

Perception influenced investors more than reality. Opportunities abound in 2024.

The Wall Street Journal 26 Dec 2023
Got a puppy for Christmas? How big is your wallet?
World

Got a puppy for Christmas? How big is your wallet?

Which dog gives you the best bark for your buck? We looked at the costs.

The Wall Street Journal 25 Dec 2023