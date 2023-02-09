Menu
Biden vows no default on debt in State of the Union speech

US President Joe Biden has called on Congress to raise the debt-ceiling. (Image: Getty)
Bloomberg
Bloomberg
Thu, 09 Feb 2023
By Josh Wingrove, Jordan Fabian and Jennifer JacobsPresident Joe Biden vowed to not allow the US to default on its debt, calling on Congress to raise the debt ceiling and chastising Republicans seeking to leverage the standoff to force spending cuts.Biden’s State of the Union speech on Tuesday hewed heavily to economic themes, striking a blue-collar tone in calling for higher taxes on billionaires and tax buybacks, new consumer protections and antitrust efforts while urging Congress to break through partisan gridlock and pass new measures...
World

Where on Earth is big oil spending its $200b profit bonanza?

BP, Chevron, ExxonMobil, Shell and TotalEnergies are looking to their backyards.

The Economist 2:00pm
Economy

Auckland floods could result in a slightly shallower recession

ANZ's preliminary view – based on limited data – is that the economy will contract 1.1% having previously predicted 1.3%.

Rebecca Howard 9:30am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Thursday, Feb 9, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am

Bloomberg

Trump’s wall settles into a strange and costly afterlife

Conservatives are still keen on the useless symbol, which is not an effective response to illegal migration.

Bloomberg 05 Feb 2023
Bloomberg

Japanese firm maps the world, one centimetre at a time

Data precision will change how we navigate, deliver parcels and fight wars. 

Bloomberg 05 Feb 2023
The Economist

Joe Biden’s effort to remake the economy is ambitious, risky –and selfish

But America’s plan to spend $2trn could help save the planet.

The Economist 04 Feb 2023