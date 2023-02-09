Biden vows no default on debt in State of the Union speech

US President Joe Biden has called on Congress to raise the debt-ceiling. (Image: Getty)

By Josh Wingrove, Jordan Fabian and Jennifer JacobsPresident Joe Biden vowed to not allow the US to default on its debt, calling on Congress to raise the debt ceiling and chastising Republicans seeking to leverage the standoff to force spending cuts.Biden’s State of the Union speech on Tuesday hewed heavily to economic themes, striking a blue-collar tone in calling for higher taxes on billionaires and tax buybacks, new consumer protections and antitrust efforts while urging Congress to break through partisan gridlock and pass new measures...