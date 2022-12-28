Britain is the sick man of Europe once again

Storm clouds are gathering over London. (Image: Unsplash)

By Soumaya Keynes: Britain economics editor, The EconomistWith a new prime minister in post, a trade deal in place with the EU and pandemic-related uncertainty fading, 2023 might have been a time to fix Britain’s long-term problems. If only. Rishi Sunak, the prime minister, faces a challenging macroeconomic environment, including a crunch in energy supplies, rising interest rates and sputtering growth. As he hunkers down to fix the public finances, precious little energy will go towards fixing the country’s festering produ...