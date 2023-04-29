Menu
China and the Fed keep investors swinging between oil and gold

Citi said it sees gold reaching US$2300 an ounce in six to 12 months. (Image: Bloomberg)
Bloomberg
Sat, 29 Apr 2023
The classic commodities recession play of switching from oil to gold is well under way, but it’s far from a smooth progression as investors juggle signals from the Federal Reserve and China’s stuttering post-virus recovery.The oil-gold ratio – the spot price of bullion divided by West Texas Intermediate oil futures – is a barometer for the state of the global economy, with higher readings suggesting investors are positioning for a recession. The ratio has been rising since mid-2022 and spiked in late March as the banking...
On the Money: green-eyed politics, here's to the Harts, Aussie parochialism and more
This week in OTM: realising unrealised is a taxing question, what's eating Jarden, a little self-indulgence and more.  

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Opinion

Warren Couillault: Faster, further, fearless: would you bet against Elon Musk?

We can learn from the billionaire's entrepreneurial single-mindedness.

Warren Couillault 5:00am
Singapore takes aim at rich Chinese with 60% property tax

The new foreigner property tax makes London and New York look cheap.

Bloomberg 5:00am
The new foreigner property tax makes London and New York look cheap.

Bloomberg 5:00am
Thiel doesn't plan to give money to 2024 candidates
Thiel doesn't plan to give money to 2024 candidates

The billionaire NZ citizen was a prominent backer of Donald Trump.

Bloomberg 28 Apr 2023
Disruption or desperation? Tesla kicks off price war
Disruption or desperation? Tesla kicks off price war

The man who upended the auto industry is now offering steep discounts.

Bloomberg 27 Apr 2023
Why EY and its rivals may eventually break up, after all
Why EY and its rivals may eventually break up, after all

The commercial logic for splitting up the big four is only getting stronger.

The Economist 26 Apr 2023